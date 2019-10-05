Transcript for Parent warned Colorado school of a 'repeat of Columbine' 5 months before shooting

ABC news had to take a document put out by the school board. Outlining a phone call me to this school board by a woman claiming to be the mother of high school senior. At the extensible on you know. It is phone calls she apparently outlines a number of problems. Is this was a very troubled school she said it. Students were self harming she said they were droves in this school she said that there was this high pressure environment that was conducive. Violence and she warned. If this goes unchecked and it complaints are unheeded it could lead to another quote column line now. This is just one of the questions swirling around what the school did to protect its students the other revolves around security guard out. It details of the shooting police say they never fired a single shop and apparently the single security guard in the school did firing at least one bullet. Apparently at least one of those bullets thwart police officers coming into the school where they were responding to this threat now. We're told that this security guard hired out by. Private firm to the school were killed because it's less expensive he has not yet been interviewed by police and it's unclear. Whether he'll be charged back up and ABC news highland ranch Colorado.

