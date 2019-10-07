Transcript for Parents arrested for failing to take 1-year-old to doctor after liver transplant

It's a gift of life that not everyone receipts. Force someone to not take care act against. At that lights went looking that they received in this high. According to documents cabling Jason Witter men were arrested on child abuse charges. For not taking their one year old son to his doctor's appointment after a liver transplant in equal to Anthony teen. Documents show the boys' parents also didn't give their son his medications. They're basically he. At sentencing themselves to death Marines Saunders as an educator at New Mexico donor services. And while she isn't directly related to this case she says situations like beets are serious. They need to continue taking anti rejection medication. And the anti rejection medications keeps. York I eat the person who received the transplant from rejecting that valuable working that way its current transplanted into that. The police doctors the one who reported missing appointments to police it wasn't until police went to check on the family at their home in San Juan county that's way if he was notified. The situation. Navy is very disheartening tune. Student here about situations in which a person who received a transplant. He's not taking care that arc and.

