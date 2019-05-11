Transcript for Parents get into verbal fight at youth football game

I was little aggressive when I'm when I approached him and he took offense to that. And when he took offense that he county to a fight during a whole date it was no act of violence nobody put in the influence of the no fights. I mean this story is all about arguments of experience in this sad that these kids story is being put on the new homes. For arguments about the pale he plays Hannah my fees and use play. A lucky that your little Guerrero. I don't hit you know. That point I guess that this is completely insane prices had police officer take into the field. That's where my son out of there we Tesco Express bus ides I felt felt so bad those kids it is. Woodward here for the kids not therefore when ideas for bragging rights with the for the kids' football.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.