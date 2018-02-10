Transcript for Park officials continue search for missing hiker

This missing persons flyer a tragic reminder of why it typically popular section of the Great Smoky Mountains national park. Looks like death. A parking lot littered with emergency response vehicles about a 125. People from dozens of different agencies. Scandal in several states searching for missing hikers using Clements or there. The last couple days we've concentrated. Both on trails in this area as well as starting to work off trail and in to some of the drainage as they come down from the mountain ridge. Right now we're really focusing on the off trail areas since we've now kind of cleared and walk through most of the trails and haven't found her the rocky terrain and dense vegetation and making this search particularly difficult and so it takes a lot of people and a lot of time to just comb through that landscape. To make sure that we don't find her for a clue but it's. Clear here it's all hands on Jack. An arsenal of tools ground searchers dog teens helicopters. Even drones a new round team and joined this our Sunday morning using state of the art technology to take high resolution pictures. And thermal and it's yes it is attack. Sting operation to go through mom certainly taxing for the family as you can imagine but certainly for the searchers as well. It's always disappointing you know when you go out there and you don't find any clues or don't find anything. The days are very long the conditions are rough and so it's normal to get a little fatigue in that that right now I think are searchers are. Still very hopeful that they'll find miss Clements. And with that may shine in mind. Out here crews are certainly putting in the work. We're working at least twelve not sixteen hour days. And we'll continue doing that as long as we need to end in a Great Smoky Mountains national park elicited Cuba WA TE six on your site.

