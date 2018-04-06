Transcript for Parkland activists launch new push for youth voter turnout: 'We can fix the system'

Everybody we here today to talk about something very important to us and very meaningful that we think is going to create a very positive change in our country. At our march people rallied in record numbers. We marched and we call their representatives we started to hold people accountable our politicians. For things that. Had very often in shrugged off as the price of our democracy. People really started to put pressure on those who work for them and we started to see some very positive change. So many local laws state laws have been passed in order to make everybody safe for and the country but it is not enough. And you know we realized. How do we made the real change here. What's the real thing we can do to ensure that we have elected officials who are representing us who are presenting the people need to be represented who voted them in. And we looked at the turn out different elections. The last mid term elections the midst that turn out. Was the lowest it had been since World War II you. That shows if anything just how in trouble our political system will be if people don't understand powered meaning and importance of their vote. People don't educate themselves on who they're voting for what they're voting for and worse if people don't show up at the polls. Voting has so often become just a short people. So many people out shrugged it off as something that is an important people thing mid term elections are not important people. Forget just how important this right is just how important are free and devote is and they do not do their civic duty get out there and vote. Which is why. We are excited to announce marched for our lives road to change. A two month summer tour around the country where we will go from city to city state to state and connect with community to community. Making sure we are going to harness an energy passion we witnessed on March 24 and turn it into action. We can march. We can bring and we can bring our politicians into a new light and make sure they're being held accountable but at the end of the day real changes brought from voting. And too often. Voting is shrugged off as nothing in our country people don't do it they don't educate themselves so often people will just vote for the letter in front of the name of the Kennedy. We are encouraging people around the country to educate themselves on their vote and. To get out there and and turn voting into more of an act of patriotism. That it sure. And that is our big focus here we are going to be making more than 75 stops nationwide. We will have a separate torn Florida and left fifty planned stops in over twenty states including Iowa Texas. California South Carolina Connecticut and so many more. In Florida we will be visiting every single congressional district. This generation. Is the generation of students you'll be reading about next in the textbooks because these are the students who are bringing about the real change and changing the game. It's not just my friends and from stone Douglass high school we are part of something so much greater students all over the country are beginning to get out. Rally move in the right direction and start to realize just how important it is for us to exercise our freedom. It is with pride that we. Do our best and share spotlight with others we have been in touch with so many communities that do with gun violence every day who are getting ready to get moving in ways they never before. A new energy is brought into this topic but again. What we see everybody who asks how they help. At the end of the game the best thing you can possibly do is vote. And we will be doing registering people in all of these areas we have partnerships with several different voter registration technologies. And programs. We are really going to do our best to get as many people in these new terms as possible because four million people turn eighteen this year. And if every single one of those people votes encourages their friends to vote make sure that Bentley is getting to the polls we can make real change in this country. And you know it's. On a personal level. Seeing a lot of the people we've been lucky to speak to say. I never thought would be important and it. And was spared but ever since everything that's happened I'm registered I'm ready moving. That's we keep Cisco. It's seeing these people inspired to go out there and exercise their feet and it gets this country moving because the best thing about America. Is that America has always known we can always do better. We can improve we can move forward and again the best way to do that is by voting.

