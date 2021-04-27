Parkland shooting victim’s dad protests gun violence

Manuel Oliver climbed a crane in Washington on Monday, four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, to demand action on gun violence.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live