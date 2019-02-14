Transcript for Parkland students pay tribute to shooting victims

Love my son. I haven't heard his voice. But 365. Days. The families and survivors of last year's shooting inside Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. A remembering the seventeen lives teak in exactly one year ago today. I walked on the path today. And it was just like really being last year when we walked out of that. The community coming together marking the day with a moment of silence. Paying their respects at a temporary temple built for the day and students performing service projects in their classmates honored have for many and they've spent these past. 65 days their pain into a rallying cry for teens. I remember saying that night. This time they messed with the Walt community in the wrong that I think that our generation will be the generation two and gun violence. Since the massacre 76 gun control laws have been passed some banning bonds stocks in regulating in the nation size. In Florida. A new law raise the minimum age to by a fire arm to 21. And just yesterday in Washington a house committee advanced a bill that would require background checks for all gun purchases and transcripts it's unlikely to pass the senate. It impacts. This horrific event. Has and has been monumental. In its scope. The president said it's a somber anniversary tweeting that today's a chance to honor the memory of those who died. And to recommit ourselves to ensuring the CD of all Americans especially the nation's children. Maggie really ABC news New York.

