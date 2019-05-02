Transcript for Parts of Northern California buried in snow after massive storm

Now we're gonna go over to California that winter weather and can't win work he's been following it all for us cannot. Hey Lonnie yes some people calling the snowstorm at fifth the National Weather Service calling it life threatening but here. At the resort as rock creek they have had to close their local mountains because they have received. Sixty or more of this snow you can see here at this put in fact that things got a little bit it's really. Lights dry fluffy snow isn't a kind of snow of course that. Skiers and snowboarders are rejoice symbol when he had three split that the mean this is huge if you look over here as well some of them. About ten feet high isn't the reports are sank so that's huge and this is the second time of people in this area this year. Have been subjected to a blizzard warning and that's no joke and the real little further south to mammoth lakes. Evil glare digging out of an unprecedented. Seven feet of snow at the base of their mountain ten feet of snow reported at the summit there and well how will we got into town yesterday. Met a guy who. Had parked his car outside for a one day and then had a really hard time finding it because it was so buried in snow and not. That are really would've mattered anyway because most of the major highways were all closed because of white out condition. And when the wind really key except that snow it's hard to see anything. We have video are dried in it was a little bit scary and there are gusts reported over seventy miles an hour that's hard to contend with. On top of that. There are avalanche warnings all throughout the Sierra Nevada as including here so that's closing highways and keeping some mountains close as well. We're really not out of this yet where I'm standing right now who were expecting to get at least six more inches of snow. Before this whole thing is over and even more snow. Over the weekend. Who we spoke with here there is ours then hey. We'll be peeing in May. They have a really good outlook on the hold the to a Houston wanna god Kidd had ten feet of snow you. Really comfortable out there. I am glad that I'm here in New York where the weather is wonderful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.