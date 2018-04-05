-
Now Playing: Handcuffed man leaps over courthouse railing
-
Now Playing: Kroger supplier recalling 35,000 pounds of ground beef that may contain hard plastic
-
Now Playing: Quick-thinking bystander trips up armed suspect
-
Now Playing: Woman found stabbed to death at mall
-
Now Playing: Passengers claim flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
-
Now Playing: School superintendent arrested for defecating on another school's property
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump says he 'would love to speak' with Mueller
-
Now Playing: Arizona teachers end their 6-day walkout
-
Now Playing: 24-year-old woman shot dead in NJ while driving home
-
Now Playing: Authorities say they foiled an alleged ISIS-inspired attack on a Texas mall
-
Now Playing: Police injured in explosion after possible hostage situation
-
Now Playing: Miami cop allegedly kicks restrained man in the head during arrest
-
Now Playing: Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' children charged
-
Now Playing: Striking Arizona teachers win 20 percent raise, end walkout
-
Now Playing: Daughter seeking Trump pardon for mother says Kim Kardashian West spoke to WH
-
Now Playing: Video allegedly shows high school student beaten in hazing incident in locker room
-
Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence swears in Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany
-
Now Playing: 1 dead from E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce, CDC says
-
Now Playing: Kangaroo seen hopping along Texas roadway
-
Now Playing: Military plane that crashed on Georgia highway had just undergone maintenance