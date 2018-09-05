Plane evacuated after smoke fills cabin

More
The plane was evacuated on the tarmac in Denver, Colorado.
0:31 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane evacuated after smoke fills cabin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55042325,"title":"Plane evacuated after smoke fills cabin","duration":"0:31","description":"The plane was evacuated on the tarmac in Denver, Colorado.","url":"/US/video/passengers-evacuate-delta-flight-smoke-fills-cabin-55042325","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.