Transcript for 3 passengers killed in small plane crash outside Philadelphia

Approximately 6 point this morning nine while one received a call from neighbors in the area reported a small plane crash. Responding officers respond to the scene and discovered a single engine Beechcraft bonanza aircraft. And crashed in a wooded area behind a home's here along many Elaine. Upon further investigation took the officers Foulke three persons who are in the air traffic all three persons were deceased. Appears to be one male to females there were any aircraft. We are actively attempting to a possibly identify all three victims. We have ten Soviet got to fight today. But it still weak positively identify all three victims and make up valley notification we will not release the names of the victims. The FAA arrived a short time ago probably two hours ago they've done their initial walk through. And we're waiting for NTSB to get here which should be around 2 o'clock. Any Arab. We I want to dispel one rumor and the FAA has confirmed they're reviewed the order recordings. And there was no indication that the plane had activated distress called any nature.

