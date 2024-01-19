Passengers sue Alaska Airlines, Boeing after mid-air flight scare

ABC News’ Jaclyn Lee talks about a new lawsuit brought by passengers on the flight that had a mid-air scare and tells us what they are recounting about the incident.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live