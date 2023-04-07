Patel It Like It Is: Are sweet potato fries actually that healthy?

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel brings the hard truth about a favorite lunch-time pairing as well as the answers to other viewer questions.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live