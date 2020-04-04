A look at 2 patients who battled COVID-19 and won

More
Many families across the country are battling this disease together while unable to visit their loved ones.
2:14 | 04/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look at 2 patients who battled COVID-19 and won

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"Many families across the country are battling this disease together while unable to visit their loved ones. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69972521","title":"A look at 2 patients who battled COVID-19 and won","url":"/US/video/patients-battled-covid-19-won-69972521"}