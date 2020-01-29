Transcript for Patrick Frazee accomplice sentenced to 3 years for her role in Kelsey Berreth murder

The judge told crystal Lee today that her actions and lack of empathy for healthy bear at flight were holed. And calculated it with for that reason he decided to give the maximum sentence possible. For the first time crystal Lee walked out of the teller county courthouse in handcuffs. So the next three years in prison for her part and Kelsey Barrett's murder. District attorney Dan may and his team convicted Patrick breezy at killing bear on Thanksgiving 28 he. They struck a deal with only after she admitted to tampering at. Today she is asking the wore them. Probation when I'm at one point what I told the judge that she already got her deal Weaver testimony. The judge said she made the conscious decision to parents family and law enforcement in the wrong direction by taking Chelsea's cell phone. Despite her remorse she get no mercy on percent to. But he told her that sorry what just wasn't enough. He felt that the three years is appropriate under the circumstances. And while she received the maximum. Could've been more. Do I think she should have got one more time you betcha. I feel bad every day that she only got three years today you bitch but in the end we need to solve this case. For now crystal people sit in the teller county jail until she's transferred to a state prison. As of right now there's no active search for Kelsey Barrett's remains remember they've never been found but the woodland park police told us today that they are hoping to bring some sort of closure to the Barrett family. And are actively still taking tips. On where she could be.

