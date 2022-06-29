Paul Whelan's brother expresses concerns about his whereabouts

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with David Whelan, brother of Russian detainee Paul Whelan, about concerns about Paul’s recent absence and whether the prison is giving accurate information.

