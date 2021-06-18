24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Pelosi delivers remarks at art installation dedicated to COVID-19 victims

&quot;We grieve together,&quot; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the National Mall amid more than 600,000 white flags dedicated to Americans who died from COVID-19.

