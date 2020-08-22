Transcript for Pelosi slams Trump for FDA attack

Why bring up another subject that the president brought up this morning which is scary scary. And everybody should take note. That said at the Food and Drug Administration FDA. Has a responsibility. To approved Alice. Would there judging them on their safety and their efficacy. Not by all declaration from the White House about its feet. And politicizing the FDA. This was a very dangerous statement on the part of the president even for him it won't beyond the pale. In terms of how he would jeopardize the health and well being of the American people. And cues FDA politics. When he is the one who has tried to inject himself. In the scientific decisions. Of the Food and Drug Administration.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.