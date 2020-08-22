-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi delivers speech at DNC 2020
-
Now Playing: Pelosi ends August recess early for vote on USPS changes
-
Now Playing: Protesters support for US Postal Service
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Laura hammers Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Trump is trying to suppress the vote, Pelosi says
-
Now Playing: White House unveils newly renovated Rose Garden
-
Now Playing: Family says USPS lost veteran’s remains due to cost-cutting
-
Now Playing: National zoo welcomes baby panda
-
Now Playing: Texas family loses 5 members to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Working from paradise during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Golden State Killer apologizes during sentencing
-
Now Playing: Another solider gone missing in Fort Hood
-
Now Playing: Ex-Army officer charged with espionage
-
Now Playing: CDC predicts COVID 200k deaths by mid-September
-
Now Playing: Fires ravaging California
-
Now Playing: Double trouble in tropics
-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon jokes with group’s co-founder about misusing donors’ contributions
-
Now Playing: ACLU: migrant family separation has not ended
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Soaring home sales amid pandemic