Well good afternoon everyone. This president just said we just completed White House corona virus task force meeting. In the situation room and we continue to implement the president's vision not just for a whole of government. Response to the corona virus but they whole of America from. The focus of our task force. Today. And going forward is on implementing the president's public private partnership. On testing. Focusing on ensuring that state and local. Authorities. Have the guidance and support to ensure mitigation. Particularly in areas where we've seen community spread. And we're continuing to lean in at the president's direction. On addressing capacity issues. In our hospitals and with regard two equipment. The let me reiterate the president's gratitude. Not just for the team behind me in the team behind them all of our federal agencies that are literally working. Every day. To bring a whole of government approach to this but we also want to commend. All all of the governors across the country all be speaking again two all the governors all fifty states and territories tomorrow. But as the president said yesterday in the Rose Garden we couldn't be more grateful. For all of the governors particularly the in areas where we've had communities spread. For the seamless cooperation that's taking place and we commend. Local health authorities in all of those are literally on the frontlines. Also grateful for all the businesses that you saw in high relief yesterday businesses around the country. It's in sports and entertainment and retail that are making decisions based on CDC guidelines. And good common sense to protect the American people and lastly. As the president also said what we just want to thank the American people. For listening to local authorities listening. Two recommendations. From the CDC. We'll know more about that in just a moment from doctor found cheek and doctor Burks. But on but as as we're seeing not surprisingly as we've seen in the past. That the American people are all responding to look after not only their own health but their families. And their communities and one story after and others truly inspiring. To the president and to all of us. As you know it's been a brisk. A few days president declared a national emergency yesterday freeing up significant federal resources. For state and local authorities as well as our national response. The president announced that unprecedented public and private partnership on testing. And let me say that oh at 5 o'clock tomorrow. We will be detailing the progress that our team is making. I can tell you they are literally working around the clock. With private companies we are very pleased. That Thermo Fisher was just approved last night by the FDA in record time. But to also be. Providing what's called a high throughput test. That will actually increase the capacity of this public and private partnership. But again details on that in terms of wind though local sites will be available. At CVS Walgreens Wal-Mart and other locations what communities those will initially be available in. When the web site will go online. As well as how this will continue to roll out 5 PM tomorrow eastern standard time. We'll detail that. Last night the house representatives. Pass legislation which addressed the priorities of president trump. Had laid out for the American people in the weeks before that I want to join president from. In thinking. Speaker Pelosi a leader McCarthy the Republicans and Democrats in the house representatives who as the president said earlier today pulled together. Pull together to pass legislation. That's meeting this moment. In the bipartisan. Health first spirit that the American people would expect of the secretary the treasury will will detail. The legislation but to be clear the deal that passed the house last night. We'll head of the center Lynette sweet next week delivers on the president's plan. For strong health and economic support. Particularly focused. On those most impacted including hard working blue collar Americans who may not currently have paid family leave today. It provides free of corona virus testing for uninsured Americans and it builds on the decisions a president trump made. Expanding coverage. For Medicare Medicaid. And also getting a commitment from private health insurance companies to join with us to waive all cope it. On corona virus testing so now testing will be free for every. America those who have insurance. Medicare Medicaid and other programs and even the uninsured. Legislation also establishes tax credits that secretary of treasury will. Describe that'll provide paid sick and family medical leave for corona virus related employment. Interruptions. I expect doctor doctor Burks a doctor felt she will reiterate this if you are sick. Now you need not be concerned if your hourly wage earner in America. You need not be concerned about staying home. If you sick stay home. You're not gonna miss paycheck because of this legislation is moving through the congress will make sure that. That you were employer. Including small businesses have the ability to provide paid leave to you. This also provides funding and flexibility to ensure the senior citizens women children low income families have access to emergency nutritional assistance. And and incentivizing states to ease access to employment benefits again the president and I are profoundly grateful. Four the bipartisan spirit that drove this legislation and let me also say covered we are. But the secretary of the treasury and the long hours that he put in negotiating. This measure. Let me say also last night at midnight. The Department of Homeland Security implemented the president's decision to suspend all travel. From Europe passing through thirteen airports. Is acting secretary wolf will di tale the implementation of that. To be clear. Countries were we have suspended travel under section 212 elf. Americans may still return to the United States legal residents may still return. They are being screened at some thirteen airports. As we speak. If they are identified as being symptomatic for any illness there is an additional response on site. But those Americans are being encouraged to return home itself. Quarantine for fourteen days that was that started at midnight last night. And secretary will a detail it. In a few moments all asked doctor for algae to update us on cases. As well as current CDC guidance for all Americans. And all of you are already aware that this week we issued specific guidance. To about a half a dozen states where we've seen community spread. Doctor Burks will love will touch briefly on the public private partnership testing plan and also speak about. What the data is showing at this moment about. The best guidance for every American. Acting secretary wolf. And I both want to join the president in commending the cruise line industry. They made a decision yesterday 85% of all the to mr. cruise lines announced that they would be suspending. Cruise line operations. For a period of a thirty days and a Chad wolf we'll explain to you. The importance of that decision we want to commend the cruise line industry for working with us and as we. Met last week on this day with cruise line industry executives were going to be working very vigorously over the next thirty days. To implement new policies that'll ensure that. That when the cruise lines start back up they'll be safer and healthier places than ever before. But a great industry American people love it and enjoy it and more to make sure that it's there for many many years to come up. Also as the president just foreshadowed in our task force meeting today the president has made a decision to spend all travel. To the United Kingdom and Ireland effective. Midnight. Monday night eastern standard time. Chad wolf will describe the details of that but again. As president just suggested. All of our health experts present an information dark felt she will reflect on some of those numbers. Made a unanimous recommendation to the president that we suspend all travel from the UK. And Ireland that will be effective midnight. Monday night eastern standard time again. Americans. In the UK or Ireland can come home legal residents can come home but as secretary of detail. And they will be funneled through specific airports and process. We continue to emphasize that the risk of serious. Illness for the average American remains slow. But. The data shows that seniors with serious underlying health conditions are most. Vulnerable population of people most susceptible to serious medical outcomes. Seem a Berman a few moments we'll talk about. The president's decision yesterday to restrict all visitors. In all nursing homes around the country and other measures that we have taken. But it's so important. So important roles. All of us who are blessed with having senior citizens in our fan like my 88 year old mom. Is let's let's look after seniors with serious underlying health conditions and make sure that every American around them. Is practicing the best kind of hygiene. The best kind of measures to ensure that there are not exposed.

