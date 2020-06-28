Transcript for Pence visits Dallas church

Just a few days ago the president says these words. He said we will never stop fighting for the secret values that bind us together as. We believe that faith and family not government bureaucracy. Is a true way of life. The president concluded by saying we live by the words of our national motto. In god we trust. So it can be said of first Baptist Dallas. Since 1890 when a small group of believers laid the cornerstone of this church this congregation is understood. That the foundation of America is freedom. And the foundation. Of freedom. Which makes it altogether fitting that we gather. In this place. And that we will gather in the days ahead in houses of worship all across America to celebrate freedom. So how do we celebrate free. On the occasion of the approval of the declaration of independence our first vice president. Said that he was quote apt to believe. That the day will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary commemorated. Is a day of deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to god solemn eyes with pomp and parade. With gains in sports and guns and bells and bonfires and eliminations from one end of the cotton and to the other. And so it had. Especially here in Texas. And even in these challenging times Americans will. Find ways in the days ahead as we approach our Independence Day to celebrate just as John Adams described. Those of us secures freedom. Know that we do well to celebrate freedom. Every day. And to remember as President Reagan says. The freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it onto our children in the bloodstream it's to be fought for protected. And handed down to them to do so. And I'm proud to report to you as your vice president. That from the first days of this administration. That's exactly what president Donald Trump has been doing for. Freedom. American of every race and creed and. Celebrate freedom means many things. Celebrate freedom means building an economy where every American of every walk of life can live the American dream. None of this president. We've allowed Americans keep more what they earn. We've rolled back the heavy hand of federal red tape of the historic place we've unleash the vast natural. Resources of this land. In with that renewed freedom before the pandemic struck. American businesses large and small have created more than seven million jobs in our first. As we working out of safely reopened to stay in this nation to put Americans back to work. And worship. Let me take this opportunity. To commend governor Gregg but for his courageous and compassionate leadership.

