Penn State football coach helps couple get engaged

More
Penn State Football coach James Franklin helped create a magical moment for this newly engaged couple.
0:52 | 06/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Penn State football coach helps couple get engaged
And he definitely yeah I think I felt supplement field. Dropped. Oh yeah. And and. Yeah. A it's. Been the rest moment. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Penn State Football coach James Franklin helped create a magical moment for this newly engaged couple. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63834091","title":"Penn State football coach helps couple get engaged","url":"/US/video/penn-state-football-coach-helps-couple-engaged-63834091"}