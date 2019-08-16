Transcript for PA couple faked pregnancy, birth and death of baby for gifts, donations: Documents

Cynthia to last year says when her friends Casey and Jeffrey Lang told her they were expecting she was thrilled I mean we are fighting for them because previously she had told us about. Says she had lost a baby previous. So we thought about this is a great thing for them but she started get suspicious around the time Casey would have started to shout she asked. Meets. You don't want to know the gender of the baby and when I thought that envelope and I opened day and saw that it was just ain't. Salukis to paper on the spike marks an odd but. Maybe that's how they do this holiday is. Still the last CO trusted them even from the couple a baby shower at her home the couple seen here opening gifts from friends and relatives. But she says linked Casey was around seven months she disappeared. Telling them she was on bed rest and a few months later on July 3 she got a call Casey had given birth. But the baby die soon after from respiratory distress syndrome. And the baby had fluid in his lungs but they gave him back to her and sad. You know he'll be fine I knew like that's just doesn't seem right. But the last few says she wanted to be sure before she went to police she called funeral home where the Lang said their son east and Walt Lang had been cremate it but she was told their to account in their name. Last year confronted them on the day of the memorial service but says they denied the pregnancy was a lie. I quitting go I knew oh. That this was fake. I am I cutting go in sit and watch this go on and an editor at. C police filed charges against the couple are complaints has no records of the baby's birth or death were found but they say they did find a lifelike doll they believed the Lang's used for pictures I. Don't know what. There meadow was you know. To hurt your family and everybody it's just.

