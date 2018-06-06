Pennsylvania students given technology to protect against school shooting

Eighth graders at Saint Cornelius School in Chadds Ford were given bulletproof backpack panels by Unequal Technology.
0:54 | 06/06/18

Transcript for Pennsylvania students given technology to protect against school shooting
It. Oh. I. I'm yeah. It's sad that adding should have called. Or send your product to be invented. But we have answered the call when we hear about a school cheating is almost weekly. And I can't believe that's where we are in our nation today but I mean that's that's the puck on. Anything it's we can do. To protect our children and our staff it's like yeah that's my job to protect them and I try to do just like cancer and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

