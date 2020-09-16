Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Minnesota could be keys to unlocking election victory

More
New poll numbers shed light on what voters in battleground states are thinking less than 50 days out.
4:06 | 09/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Minnesota could be keys to unlocking election victory

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:06","description":"New poll numbers shed light on what voters in battleground states are thinking less than 50 days out.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73050489","title":"Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Minnesota could be keys to unlocking election victory","url":"/US/video/pennsylvania-wisconsin-minnesota-keys-unlocking-election-victory-73050489"}