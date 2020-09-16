Wisconsin city where Jacob Blake was shot becomes political battleground Blake’s family speaks to “Nightline” after a visit to Kenosha by Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Days ago, President Donald Trump visited to tour a building destroyed by rioters during the protests.

Are we seeing a post-convention polling bounce? | FiveThirtyEight Another forecast update from FiveThirtyEight. This time, Galen Druke tells us if we’re seeing a post-convention bounce for either candidate.