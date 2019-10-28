Transcript for Pentagon speaks about details of al-Baghdadi's death in US raid

His compound that leveled the leader of vices dead at pentagon officials warning bag face death will not rid the world of terrorism or and the ongoing conflict in Syria. But it will certainly send a message to those we question America as a result the raid that led by the elite US delta force lasted two hours and included taking gun buyers they Toppert into skies controlled by Russia and Syria. Using a dawn to chase Abu Bakr Al that daddy on the ground before cornering him in three young children he'd taken with him and debt and tunnel. Re sell the suicide vest killing the mall. The high stakes operation accelerated according to a senior State Department official after Turkey launches operation into Syria and the president announced the sudden withdrawal of US troops. Cream would be describing the chaotic situation. The president accused of opinion this three and hurt the official praised as plain ain't very very important role in the raid. Pentagon officials also confirming there were two. Adult males. Taken off the objective alive. They're in custody. Also this weekend a separate air strike. That also led to the debt devices spokesperson there number two other house and on the Hatcher has the president declare success in the region they were his big dive rebuilt the ice is callously. You hear about ices that was him the mission not over as they continue to reposition troops throughout Syria. A fundamental purpose of securing those oilfields is deny those oilfields access to crisis. In order to prevent ices from resurgence. Pentagon officials say they are keeping the president's promise to bring troops home. And eventually once the mission to defeat ice says his accomplished Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

