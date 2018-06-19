3 people die after being pulled from apartment swimming pool in NC

More
Three people died after being pulled early Tuesday morning from a pool in a North Carolina apartment complex near Duke University, authorities said.
0:41 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 people die after being pulled from apartment swimming pool in NC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56005455,"title":"3 people die after being pulled from apartment swimming pool in NC","duration":"0:41","description":"Three people died after being pulled early Tuesday morning from a pool in a North Carolina apartment complex near Duke University, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/people-die-pulled-apartment-swimming-pool-nc-56005455","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.