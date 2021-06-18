24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

2 people shot at Virginia high school

Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, according to police.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live