Transcript for 3 people swept away in floodwaters remain missing amid heavy rain in Virginia

We were sort of take this opportunity to share what information we have today. Resulted from that devastating storm that we experienced yesterday. As you can imagine we were hit with multiple multiple bands of heavy rain starting yesterday afternoon and through the night. Which calls to. Huge amount of public safety calls for service including water rescue calls. Which overwhelmed our local and regional resources here and that more factual area. The regional EOC responded very quickly. And work with local executive staff to declare local emergency. Which allowed us to request additional resources from the state Virginia department of emergency management. To supplements. It's a plant in some cases are local resources. So rescue crews are work throughout the night to respond. Multiple water rescue related calls. Toward an island north part of the county including the area. Around 930 last night it was a report of two vehicles that were swept off the road and old dollar. Both vehicles were observed to be the roadway be swept wrapped all the road the overflowing of ivy creek. One of their occupancies and of the single vehicle escaped and was rescued. And then witnesses observed a couple and one vehicle. Exiting the vehicle but then being swept away. In the current quarter. Rescue crews responded. We've been searching for the victims. Since last night. We have not located those victims. Rescue crews were. Supported. Last night I regional war rescue team out of Lynchburg Virginia this is one of the resources we receive through this state activation. We did so this morning locate the vehicle which their occupants were driving in his bat. Twenty yards from the bridge miracle Bauer. What we have not located the occupants. I don't have a lot of information. Related to the missing persons at this point just out of respect for the family will probably pull back. When that update you as quickly as we can but we have multiple resources from both it. Local fire rescue in the police departments will state resources resources in the city of Lynchburg. Although county sheriff's department and there's Virginia department emergency management all out there at the scene. Search and for the lost people.

