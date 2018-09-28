Former Peoples Temple members, Jim Jones' sons remember those who died at Jonestown

"I think it's criminal that we know so much about Jim Jones. What about these other people? They were just the best people," former Peoples Temple member Laura Johnston Kohl said.
2:08 | 09/28/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Peoples Temple members, Jim Jones' sons remember those who died at Jonestown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

