Person of interest in July 4 parade shooting in custody

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce and former acting Undersecretary for Intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security John Cohen discuss the person of interest's online presence.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live