Transcript for Person of interest in NYC bomb scare in custody

This morning the NYPD taking into custody the man who allegedly left to suspicious packages and a busy New York City Subway platform. Authorities is seen outside an apartment collecting evidence police say they detained 26 year old West Virginia native Larry Griffin. Who they've called a person of interest. The bomb squad determined the devices were actually rice cookers it places the pressure there. And then on the lower level it's like this week. Hello I would very short of calling him a suspect. The incident closed down several streets in fruit tree craft. Police later cleared the area. Calling the devices hope it's a third rice cooker was found at another location the same make and model was the ones confiscated by police. It is not certain if they are connected it certainly the kind of thing that we know. Why's he placing them there. The purpose of sources tell ABC news Griffin who is described as homeless had been in contact with his relatives. He be portly told him he found three rice cookers outside of restaurant in took him. In extreme pressure cooker outfitted with explosives in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City injured of the dozen people. The attackers Ahmad right knee was later caught and convicted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.