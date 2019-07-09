PETA rescues ‘wind-battered’ pelican during Dorian

More
The emergency response team rescued several stranded birds in Virginia Beach as Hurricane Dorian blew through.
0:33 | 09/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for PETA rescues ‘wind-battered’ pelican during Dorian
We are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"The emergency response team rescued several stranded birds in Virginia Beach as Hurricane Dorian blew through.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65450635","title":"PETA rescues ‘wind-battered’ pelican during Dorian","url":"/US/video/peta-rescues-wind-battered-pelican-dorian-65450635"}