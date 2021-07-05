Transcript for Pfizer to seek full FDA approval as Moderna reports high efficacy in teenagers

An epidemiologist and ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Halloran joins me now for more on all this. A doctor Valerie and let's does FDA approval Americans have been taking. This vaccine for months now so what does FDA approval really mean how does that change things. Write any year is a great point we've already given billions of doses around the world hundreds of millions in the United States under the emergencies. So beautiful application what it means is for the yellow teeth and give. But he's actually useful life insurer didn't beat Gary custody but more months of safety data or more months of a fact in this. They really got to see this as really time. We have people rolling up their sleeves blue. We know this vaccine has it has been scrutinized more than any other vaccines in the in the world really so we know that the young DOT will ultimately. Give armed with a you know. What we call DLA. On to these vaccines because they are so safe. They are so powerful atlas Faison is the major reason why we have session decreased number of cases in the United States decreased hospitalizations. Decreased deaths and why we're starting to be able to relax a lot of the restrictions that we've had to endure. Over the past year. So for people who feel has it in about getting vaccinated should this pending approval give them a bit more confidence. I certainly wanted to die and I I. Do you know when when we look at just in our system in my hospital of the people that are coming in right now cold there are some people or unvaccinated. Do people who are in our intensive care you're right now. Our little wonder unvaccinated dealt with yes the numbers are much lower we are doing so much better there won't. When we were doing before but I want to see I want the young women to know that this vaccine does not lead to infertility The New England Journal of Medicine just published on that and show that its justice safeties dashing teen pregnancy. As you know on pregnant people so that type of messaging is just what I'm hoping for because I don't wanna see the headlines. The people were hospitalized. And in our intensive care units our view unvaccinated folks. You talked about how things are finally getting better we're hearing on California could see herd immunity by June and so. What do you make in that given how bad things were there in California just five months ago. I mean you know the answer is the power of the vaccines sure it is also somewhat of natural infections so many of us have had been infected naturally by this virus. But I think what we're really seeing is is that is the power of these vaccines it's incredible to watch given them. We were dealing with the greatest play you know it is in this century. And he's still so heartbreaking to see. Other countries now many of the pork countries they're being hit so hard and just remember you know while yes we've turned the corner. But Kobe nineteen is not over as long as India for example is burning with code in nineteen dad. Could potentially be getting back to us who we really have to help other parts of the world that are struggling right now. Environment and it seemed to be getting closer to authorization for twelve to fifteen year old so what is looking for new studies to make sure that vaccines are safe for that group. Right just as you just noted wrong what the FDA is going to look at he's got lenses safety you're gonna make sure remember this is preventative and we know this is another population. That tends to do better so that our safety is even higher. And the FD won't make sure obviously from the data that we've seen in the trials of now buys her image are not being looked extremely safe. And we expect them slow safe so I'm I'm. Old thumbs up for the FDA giving do you say to both Pfizer and ultimately McDermott for leave for the adolescent age group. I'm of the Kaiser Family Foundation reports just three in ten parents say they plan to get their twelve to fifteen year olds vaccinated immediately. What's your message to those parents. Well I think most importantly just know that I have a twelve year old and I have. Fifteen year old right now and I am waiting with bated breath. To get them vaccinated very excited as well they know that this vaccine in order to get. Preventing through the FDA meeting. It has to be safe. And they're feeling very good about it and also they know that they are part of the cascade of transmission is not just of our adults. And they also know and her ski areas there are rare but very serious multi system inflammatory syndrome that we've heard about. And while it is rare that they don't want to beat a rare person and and is it as a parent I'm I feels so incredibly. Encouraged that we are willing to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated when their time has come. And listen we all watched you get vaccinated on air as well as several other respected doctors in our community and I am sure when it comes time for the kids. Knowing that your kids are going ahead and doing it we'll help to boost confidence as well. Doctor Eller and it's always great dining room. Fingers crossed through.

