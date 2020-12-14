Transcript for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations begin at NYU Langone Hospital

Scenario rash and is at a hospital here in Manhattan where doctors and nurses have just getting getting. Those first vaccine shots an aerial what's the scene there. Paul this scene here has been mild chaos it's been so exciting for the medical professionals. Here at NYU blamed on medical center this was the center of part of that Pfizer vaccine trial. Still a lot of the medical professionals feel like this is coming. Full circle we watch. Icu nurse Karen Easter and get her first and that injections. And talk about what a momentous occasion that prevents its big sort of tepid optimism. So we've seen from the health care professionals some of them even admitting they were little nervous to get a shot themselves by saying that they got their research. They feel like the science backs this up and they know their own colleagues have been involved in these piles. And they really trusted its vaccines will pull them out of one of the darkest period. This city this nation has this world has ever faced. We also talked to health officials who earned this vaccine. Is safe in an area this pandemic has affected people throughout the world of all different stripes but. These Frontline workers have been. I have witnessed the worst and it really so what are you hearing from them. In terms of what this day means to them to know that we now have a vaccine and they are among the first to receive it. Well that nurse Tara quickly punted to her colleagues who she'd been working alongside with for this entire duration of this pandemic really truly. I'm nightmare. For this city and she is sad that she can't wait. For her colleagues to be vaccinated he does is a testament to the true ingenuity of the human spirit not only to get his vaccine less than a year after this. Virus became known to the world but also it's a testament to these flat health care heroes who are putting everyone else about themselves. The hand really true measure of optimism here Atlanta medical. And an area can't come soon enough in this country we are nearing 300000 deaths now and the here in New York specifically mayor to blogs is now suggesting that. The city could see another full shutdown what can you tell us about that. Well merited Lazio when he visited here to watch that first shot take place really call this a shot of cold talked about how this was a beautiful moment. How this could bring everyone together and really bring up past his dark chapter but also we know that news came out today that he would warning of a possible imminent shutdown. Still many are worried about fifth and most notably they're worried about it because. Five point 66% productivity rate here in the State of New York. And you know there are more than 5700. People hospitalized so this isn't an incredible burden on health care professionals. The very health care professionals that this vaccine is now hopefully going to fortify against this virus and different aerial Russian forests in New York area thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.