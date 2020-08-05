Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty spreads cheer

More
Flyers mascot Gritty was escorted by first responders through the streets of Delaware County to lift spirits and honor front-line workers.
0:33 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty spreads cheer
Why not have some different rail. It. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Flyers mascot Gritty was escorted by first responders through the streets of Delaware County to lift spirits and honor front-line workers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70572299","title":"Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty spreads cheer","url":"/US/video/philadelphia-flyers-mascot-gritty-spreads-cheer-70572299"}