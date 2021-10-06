Woman sues after cop flips car Janice Harper is suing the Arkansas State Police after officer Rodney Dunn flipped her car on an Arkansas highway in July 2020.

Chicago police officers pay tribute to fallen colleague on his daughter's prom night Police officers met the daughter of fallen officer Nathaniel Taylor Jr., who was shot and killed in September 2008 on the south side of Chicago, to give her a sweet prom night send-off.