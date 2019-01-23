Transcript for Philadelphia organization gives food to federal workers

There is in Philadelphia in food truck as providing free food captain Scott from our affiliate WP BI takes us there. For the first time in its 35 year history the area's largest hunger relief organization is enacting its disaster plan to quickly distribute food to the federal employees in the area Columbine it's is setting up. An emergency mark it here under I 95 in South Philadelphia. Federal employees in com show the right. 45000 people in this area affected by this partial government shutdown their big resource is cropping up all over the place including nearby at the airport. It Carty step of food pantry and today. One of the local unions is bringing in food tracks to get TSA workers a hot meal in South Philadelphia I'm Katherine Scott Stephanie back to you.

