Photographer captures hazy view of California wildfire

More
Footage captures bright orange haze and flames along California's Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire threatens the Lake Tahoe area.
1:55 | 08/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Photographer captures hazy view of California wildfire
Okay another round Larry another maybe get back. OK yeah. I'm coming down on the run and don't know we'll go from there. I'm very bad yeah. I didn't has come around and there had been you can hear got a radio that I that I think Redman and Dave and. It's it's visit her conservator. No. Always and he. And I. Kramer. Lemmon and new revenue and order and now. Larger than an hour now okay. We're yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"Footage captures bright orange haze and flames along California's Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire threatens the Lake Tahoe area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79756001","title":"Photographer captures hazy view of California wildfire","url":"/US/video/photographer-captures-hazy-view-california-wildfire-79756001"}