Photographer films bubbles freezing in minus 2-degree temperatures

More
A Montana photographer captured the phenomenon during a frigid evening in Great Falls.
1:13 | 12/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Photographer films bubbles freezing in minus 2-degree temperatures
He. And. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"A Montana photographer captured the phenomenon during a frigid evening in Great Falls.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67777294","title":"Photographer films bubbles freezing in minus 2-degree temperatures","url":"/US/video/photographer-films-bubbles-freezing-minus-degree-temperatures-67777294"}