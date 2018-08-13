Pilot pulls off emergency landing on freeway

The pilot and the plane's single passenger walked away with no injuries.
0:44 | 08/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot pulls off emergency landing on freeway
So much yeah. My guess is right that would be my reaction this from a northern California freeway that pilot forced to make an emergency landing in San Leandro. After this single engine plane had a mechanical problem the pilot and his passenger walked away unharmed. And there was no damage to the plane. Or the freeway. Woman. Let's hope it goes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

