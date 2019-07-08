Now Playing: Multiple shots fired by 3 officers, killing teacher

Now Playing: A pink emoji house causes a stir among residents

Now Playing: Motorcycle backfire causes panic in Times Square

Now Playing: This summer's must-have mocktails

Now Playing: Why this kid's anti-bullying T-shirt went viral

Now Playing: Should you renew your marriage license every year?

Now Playing: Circle of Heroes at Veteran's Reef

Now Playing: Gun control in the spotlight for 2020 Presidential candidates

Now Playing: Motorcycle backfiring causes mass panic in Times Square

Now Playing: El Paso 11-year-old starts 22 acts of kindness challenge in wake of shooting

Now Playing: El Paso journalist talks Latino community's fears following El Paso shooting

Now Playing: Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke condemns Trump's El Paso visit

Now Playing: Trump arrives in Dayton ahead of visits to city and El Paso

Now Playing: Family of suspected Dayton shooter is 'shocked and devastated'

Now Playing: New video shows Dayton suspect inside bar

Now Playing: Birds of prey used to scare off aggressive seagulls in NJ

Now Playing: Millions in US brace for severe storms

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Now Playing: What parents need to know about ridesharing for kids