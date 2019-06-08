Transcript for Pipe bomb mailer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Report a man who mailed sixteen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN has been sentenced to twenty years in prison teaser say opt apologizing court claiming mental illness. The steroid use for its actions say opts attorney added that his trop upsets client lived in a band class with images of the president. In that none of the bombs exploded. The queen of souls a state is the focus of a court hearing in Michigan today one of Aretha Franklin's son's wants a handwriting expert. To examine three wills found in her home one of them found between the cushions of her couch apparently says Franklin's youngest son should handle her state. It's currently being run by her niece who's been accused of mishandling of Franklin's fortune.

