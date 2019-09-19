Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher arrested for soliciting minor

Felipe Vázquez is in a Pennsylvania jail on multiple felony charges after admitting to investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in 2017.
0:48 | 09/19/19

