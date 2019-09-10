Pittsburgh woman finds walnuts and squirrel's nest under car hood

Holly Persic noticed a burning smell emanating from her car but wasn’t sure what it was until she discovered nearly 200 walnuts and a squirrel’s nest under the hood.
Morning a story that had a Pittsburgh woman thinking she was going knots when she discovered a squirrels. Stash in her. Squarely articulating that's more than curator walnuts and grass were stuffed under a foot of a car up up apparently no one's been looking under there awhile back. The car owner discovered it earlier this week while driving she smelled something she thought was burning gas popped up to discover the squirrels work didn't damage the car. But the squirrel did lose its winter savings.

