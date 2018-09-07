Plane crew comes to rescue of dog with oxygen mask for flight

The French bulldog, named Darcy, was on a flight from Florida to Massachusetts on Thursday when she started showing signs of distress, according to his owner Michele Burt.
One exception the lifesaving action that too quick. Thinking jetBlue flight attendant. Yet a recent flight from sort of Massachusetts a French Bulldog named Darcy started having trouble breathing when her tongue started turning blue. Flight attendant got an accident moss mask. So I called captain. And I don't think I think it needs to use some oxygen and she said go ahead and write and then there placed oxygen on the dog. And. If the dog revive. The flight attendant says he also have the French Bulldog in new how prone they are to respiratory problems at the end thinks it worked out.

