Plane makes emergency landing on California highway

More
No serious injuries were reported after the plane landed on the 101 Freeway.
0:48 | 06/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane makes emergency landing on California highway
He.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"No serious injuries were reported after the plane landed on the 101 Freeway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78017390","title":"Plane makes emergency landing on California highway","url":"/US/video/plane-makes-emergency-landing-california-highway-78017390"}