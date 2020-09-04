Transcript for Planet in Crisis

The challenges that we feel here are certainly being felt across the globe and while it has been jarring to say the least for the planet. It's been a bit of a reprieve a break from the relentless human activity that has led to pollution and plants and animals dying at an alarming rate. The foot pandemic began there was a startling report that caught our RI AUN agency claimed that pollution. We need to be cut in half in order to save our remaining wildlife. Before Kobe nineteen stopped us all in our tracks are Maggie ruling traveled around the globe speaking with scientists. And after the onset of -- nineteen Archie asked is their own lane between what's being called the sixth extinction. And pantex. Here's what you like. As humans we feel the impact of this pandemic shutting down city councils city it's deafening silence growing louder. But each Saturday airport museum bustling tourist destination. Has now left empty here to play it heals something different without people flying and driving pollution levels across Europe are dropping. In some places by as much as half in just the first week they went along down the satellite images over China earlier this year until a dramatic change in air quality after that country came to a standstill. It's a gruesome to a clinic without humans without deforestation. Mining drilling traffic travel. Scientist. Same actions of one of the biggest threats to the planet and the other animals and plants. Some even connecting them to the threat. A painting or mix. We bring wild animals closer to us when we disrupt ecosystems. And with them come viruses because all the wild animals and all the jungles. And swamps and world. Carry their own viruses in those Ferriss. Some of them are potentially very dangerous to us. Even before our lives were changed by cove in nineteen across the planet's ecosystems have been been disrupted on the scale. But we've never seen in modern times. In Antarctica 20% of its ice melting in just days during an unprecedented heat when. In our oceans and roughly half the world's poor homes have been lost in the last thirty years. Are rainfall estimates once flew over 14%. Of the land unearthed. It is loss of land another dramatic told me in the global phenomenon and up to one million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction and a staggering 40% of insects under threatening and scientists believe it could all happen in the next few decades and I think. This understanding then depth extinction rates that are ongoing right now are so much higher than we thought they were. It that's phenomenal so good at preventing contacts is only eight million noon species. On not earth. So for gonna cause. At extinction of one million of them that is of really significant. Impact on net and I am an animal life on the planet. It's a threat so serious biodiversity loss is now considered one of the biggest existential threats to the human race. Next to climate change and nuclear weapons and humans are causing mass and it really is catastrophic. We're just now beginning to see. How catastrophic. Since the fifteen hundreds when humans really started. Launching. Dassault on the planet and we just had around 300. Extinctions. But the number of species that are threatened with extinction. Has exploded in the last few years a recent study shows as much as 50% of the number of animals that once shared the earth with us. Already gone as are billions of populations and that government study published in the peer reviewed science journal doesn't mince words you that caught a biological annihilation the represented a frightening assault on the foundations of human civilization. The way. Species. Come together to form habitats and ecosystems. And how they built on each other and the kinds of services. Those ecosystems provide to people. We're becoming more more aware how much humans depend on these ecosystems and their function. And as we unravel. The web of life take one species after another way we're actually heeding a way. At them basic functions that support human life on earth and that's who really alarming. And while extinction is nothing new scientists say the rate at which species are dying off his unprecedented these recent estimates that the current extinction rate in more than 1000 times higher than normal and leading many signed just to say. We are at the beginning of the six mass extinct. Should we knew get rates of extinction that high. You begin to get into a mass extinction it's really significant and we haven't seen nest in the history of keeping records. In the last 500 million years there have been five of these catastrophic extinction event when the majority of the species under the disappeared into the plea to the geological time and in those extinctions are usually due to catastrophic global events were widespread environmental changes but today in this so called six mass extinction is not being caused by some asteroid. Most scientists say. It's us. From the clothes we Wear to the cars we drive the trees cut down to the cost. The food we consume to the houses we've been. Indications this team is this beast brought speed. 150 basis steady leading scientists say humans are the single most dangerous and threatening to does biodiversity crisis and Zune music sending holiday earth and anti humanity everywhere we actually didn't do something about it now we're not on the sustainable path way. And we're certainly on a pathway that is gonna undermine. The health and wellbeing of our children and we don't have to wait and see what the consequence. This could be. We're living them. Pandemic the world has seen in this century whips around the globe. Scientists say the blame at least in part we thoughts. It's heard it earned. That republics things that we are doing in 2012. David -- and wrote about the likelihood of a novel rotavirus starting in an animal and spreading around the world in his book spillover animal infections and the next evening pandemic. He says things like urban sprawl pesticides international trades. All these new developments have altered ecosystems. And crushed biodiversity. In the process from viruses are often let loose. Some of the choices that we're making in terms of what we eat what we Wear. How much we triple the sort of consumer goods including consumer electronics. We dying how many children we have. All of those things they're putting pressure on the natural world. When we do then we bring wild animals closer to us. The CDC estimates that about three quarters of new human diseases originate in animals and Ebola SARS and bird flu and no Kobe nineteen it's believed all started as pathogens crossing from animals to humans. This is not blessed. Another still in her own worst building or. Cyrus is from wild animals into humans. I would say are inevitable and as long as we keep doing that we're doing most playing again consuming and pushing against the rest of the world of nature. Researchers say we can see this push happening in massive scale and right before our eyes. Before this pandemic we have been tracking the effects of biodiversity loss and across the globe. From pet food deep into the middle of the day for the whole. Just this past winter we watched his first of Australia began making. It's working moves are raging wildfires. Queens and heat and flames are really coming. Here everything burning behind you that's coming off easy I think this reading off the plane. Right now for everything along the highway it's going up and play. More than thirty million acres and left charred who. Australia is home to some of the oldest geological features in the world and some of the most unique an extraordinarily diverse wildlife. Think shingle roof don't want back the wallet beach. The koala bear. Gore or at least it has been. It's scary when you think of how many Hamas Anderson so much you can learn from them come we have lost. Thousands. And thousands of koalas thousands of so many on the space sees it's just criminals and this is this is the list of dangerous countries in the sun Wear them again. Everything. She's planning and the director for the koala hospital in New South Wales and say he. This Wednesday at home but that'll kill the that was old rigmarole minutes along with the grand. I think. She thirteen a ban on the front lines in those historic wildfires in Australia she says. She seemed health record breaking temperatures in the months of severe drought fueled in part by clinic change. Have a ripped through Australia's delicate ecosystem. In her hospital has taken in dozens of Michael Wallace that have been burned or lost their habitat and like Paul she's very shell it'll collapse. Paul would viral after being saved back in November at a nature reserve he was named after the humans who rescued him. Seeing every fluffy seeing. The whole foods through pilgrims back. Paul is one of the lucky ones chain says even if they can get to animals in time offering their burns her just to sit year. Think it's a warning call for Americans its in house fits well we've just we've we've got to China so why we believe. Now we've got who I am. Stopping such big consume his mother it's very very angry with all of us and misses what's happening now she says she fears some species like the koala. May never recover up until when these fonts happened. Never thought that would be a possibility that we have another few seasons like this can have an excuse some of it until the populations that may. And I cite China striving shine. On an Iowa so I man who advocate. Australia was it fun every wake up call on climate change problem there only made worse by issues of land management and arson. Images of what's believed to be the world's oldest continent burning when my room but scientists say climate change isn't the only threat to biodiversity. The Daryn number things that cause this including. Habitat destruction pollution over her pristine and send not to come along with the growing threat of climate change means to mourn our species. Art Aaron threatened with extinction. Now than ever before in the history of humans. As visually population swells to an estimated eleven billion by the end of the century or more and more people are competing for more and more Emerson precious even and dwindling resources. And often caught in the cross hairs of unique ecosystem and they're wonderful kind wildlife. Even the birthplace of evolution is not immune. The Galapagos Islands and otherworldly landscape filled wildlife still unique it can border on the bizarre animals only found on these islands. The marine and want to move the Galapagos giant Fortis and tingling. It was here that Charles Darwin was inspired to write his theory of evolution. But now Iceland that spawned Darwin's survival of the fittest he could be facing a fight for survival themselves. Challenged by their own popularity 21 century threats like bucket list tourism and plastic pollution are threatening their very existence. Before this outbreak the number of visitors exploded from just 5000 people years ago to more than a quarter of a million tourists visiting the islands just last year. Many here to see those same unique animals that expired Darwin like the blueprint into movies. The only popular overly friendly sea line. Jettison these abnormal H. He can be good and can be back so let's make sure that we managed units and didn't miss multiple ways and we use. Students and I think conservation. They got out of those who sponsor. More than magnifies her saying no leads by beavers. And the reason for that he's partially full mostly. Because of the Houston we have here duties become a political secrecy that big fans of the conservation up. Conservation efforts are strong here 97% of the islands are off limits of the public please. Yeah David go outside of its failed visits are organized and walnut park tourists must be with a professional guide the entire time. I mean oh big king now the rain. And anymore he had no effect got up I was MasterCard rules and despite these extraordinary efforts even a place called the cradle of biodiversity. He did not escape the biodiversity crisis. You come to experience the land and beauty of the Galapagos you probably don't stop and think about he had Norman. No amount of trash that tourists and locals a lake create. Voting around the Galapagos with Juan Pablo marine scientists of the Galapagos science center we still landed these unique animals need to survive he helped her verdict in plastics. Every single thing that results eventually happen eventually due to arrive here do you device lets look not always nasty so where solvents plastic Thomas trash comes. I think comes from anywhere from the stands a good comes. From here they can close things about it and ultimately their homeland the amount he's multiplied. Senior up close he sees his there's so many different types of trashing your dad's a plastic and a guy Hart had yet. Gasoline containers. Some type of bottling container. And in plastic bottle plastic bottle plastic bottle. Photos. That's pretty much rob believe they 80% of the degree that you find in the and I both bottles one way or another process forever. Even though you do the best thing to recycling is going to be a leader video release of micro plastics yeah. That is going to end up. He barely knows and what exactly are Michael passed plastic cylinder showed that weren't happy show you what he's Michael plus it's. Alex -- you can see it coming off in the area then yeah exactly searching the make this is he asked you this news see the dust of blue oh my gosh what kind hand and that's the real problem. That's something that we don't know. How to up Boyd. Because we can easily team is Smart can be pretty bad but how do you clean up and I asked sexually on team that's so the best thing to do is have got these problems from the source. Before I arrived here because we're is that right here is variety too late to do something about it. Because once it's here and means it's already in our oceans and in our animals they're more than 51 trillion Michael plastic particles in the ocean that's more than 500 times the number of stars in the Milky Way. This should end up eating these micro plastics and we end up eating the fish. Pollution from these plastics and toxins overfishing and warming waters are wreaking Havoc on marine environments it's estimated at least 40% have already been severely altered and pretty islands often called the living laboratory of evolution. The stakes have never been higher. How do you change the minds of people went pinball guy and so used to. This disposable lifestyle. They need to see this. They need I think that's a important of the year that everybody actually understand that. The most pristine places in these planets are ladies. Full of plastic. You have a scene of planning there's not that'd be okay. A you have places in Indy did mini V thing gone teams that are unique that are fun fast these. Blazer that are so beautiful and so leaned forward. That that big goal will be due on the political boundaries. I got up I was he's one of them politically yes and got up of those belongs to Ecuador. Emotionally. And entrance of Haiti that's even belongs to the world. But it's not only these exquisite remote parts of the world that are under ring. Beginnings of what some scientists are calling the six mass extinction shift a look at our own national. The United Kingdom Mori now live he's one of the most need your depleted countries in the world. With one in seven species facing extinction. In more than half in decline. How would be industrial revolution the UK has spent the last 200 years or so altering its. Landscape building cities draining wetlands and turning forest into farmland. Isabella tree and her husband Charles Burrell inherited the Napa state from the Stanley. They've been farming on its 3500 acres for generations. But she says despite working at a for nearly two decades he could not be old wetlands to produce enough food to make a profit. Finally after a seventeen years of trying and rational heads against a brick cool with foaming. We were one half million pounds in debt and realized he couldn't go on we've begun to look at something that would work with an armed robbery in the happening gains until the time. And that's really what we stumbled on the we Walton and she's just concept is quite simple you pretty much to do nothing and just let the land turned back to being wild. A year off do we had restored the land the cellar and we just walked out into the landscape that completely different we were picking up common group plus size of across from place everywhere you went to the sound of insects that was something we haven't even men missing has come. I'm coast when the insects comebacks into the it's. You know watching wild animals in the past so Windiz and that moment at just hitting insects we've traveled to he has all over the world to become wildlife and we've never once thought about. What we were doing enough and that Gionta and that we should be teeming with wildlife where we lived. After starting small. England later letting more importantly in eagle fly and bringing in larger animals or. Imagining us Obama. Pre human impact Europe would. And announcing. We completely forgotten about things. Ring some would be and bullies on the moon. Would be not and the landscape dry heaving a very complex shifting dynamic. Kaleidoscope of appetites. So if you put these animals back into landscape let them drive the system. An extraordinary things again begin to happen by the best to comes but. Walking with her only rainy winter day before the pandemic on the English countryside we so wild pigs foxes and birds she says. That's just. The big animals within twenty years we've become one of the most significant and areas and Britain for some amount rarest species these incredibly human species have found us because I have just returned. But more not we've just got this extraordinary. Climax of species. If you go out into the scrub on a spring morning. Do. The traders to exit the summit is easier than. You could see the annual nominees. The Napa state now offers safaris on their land and summer bookings are already nearly sold out. We wilding might not be the solution for everyone after all the world still needs farms to produce enough food for humans to survive. But isn't Ellis says the two can work together. We loving and friends magenta plumbing firm will work hand in hand if we going to recover. Ecosystems home which. Fortified ST depends including nine species and we've got to be more generous with nature we've got to give half Annan must. Across the planet back to nature. And I think meanwhile thing it is is how you do guns and. The planet we still have a long way to go in the UK may have been one of the first two industrialized with the rest of the globes and followed right now woods estimated that just 25% of the land is Fareed from human activity and I 2050. Is predicted that number will drop to 10%. But is Isabella writes in her book wilding she's is covered. Doesn't have to be that way what we've shown here is that. Nature will bounce back. If you Nash hit if you put the right tribe is in place and just allow it to happen. This pandemic has already shown that animals will return. Some animals are emerging from nearby forests across the globe taking over the streets they once shared with humans. So why should you care about the biodiversity crisis. And as scientists around the world scrambled to find a cure for over in nineteen may be looking to the natural world for help. About 50% of modern drugs have been developed from natural products. And with what polite and can't species under should read it extinctions the world eases you for the next flight risk of diversity. Yeah. That's why leading scientists say now what is the time to act. And the United Nations agreement on nature of the UN convention on biological diversity calls for almost a third of the world's oceans and land to be protected by 2030. An aggressive goal they say is our best shot were bursting biodiversity loss and ensuring the survival of humanity. Understanding that that the future isn't on hands and everybody's parents we can't leave it politicians. And we quote we go to fight to change. It took me five years ago I would have done me below more pessimistic. The one of the things I've been there. Who really so happy about in the last. The two outta three years is how much attention the decline of nature is getting. The six mass extinction may have already starting. But there is still time to slow it down even to make certain that humans are not a part of it had policies in place and action plans in place since when he when he. We can do it together in ten years to deliver a whole planet it's very doable with human ingenuity it is very doable. Do you ever thought that things you do don't matter they absolutely matter. And I would urge you to start small. Take on a few things that you could do for the planet tomorrow take on another couple things in two weeks time. And pretty soon we will we on the road to them healthier planet a stabilize climate. Cans of bio diverse planet broke we can all be able to see the Sumatran rhino in the future. MacKey really ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.