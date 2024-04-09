Planned Parenthood official reacts to 160-year-old Arizona abortion ban

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Jill Goodson, chief medical director at Planned Parenthood, about the impact of Arizona's abortion measures, upheld Tuesday by the Supreme Court.

April 9, 2024

