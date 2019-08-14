Transcript for Plastic surgeon allegedly had cache of guns, ammo

A plastic surgeon discovered with a cache of weapons. Police say they found guns ammunition and masks inside his car in Tuckahoe and then a Long Island they've found more weapons inside his home. I wouldn't. Reported that the dollar Wal-Mart would not know it. National red developing. Now David I suspect is 47 year old Matthew but non O a plastic surgeon on Long Island and police say. He was here at the growl alert severe be straw Monday night went a very attentive witnessed her mix threats that he wanted to kill his wife a woman. Fannie shares of child with well that concern witness. Then noticed that but not all had a handgun on him penny walked out of the bar. The witness that is and called the cops and take a look. At will police found in banana was a BMW SUV this is just incredible we're looking at. High powered weapons and ammunition where assault rifles with fully loaded magazine handguns. More than 16100. Rounds of ammunition brass knuckles stun guns. Tackle police say but now patrolman this vehicle all the stuff in his vehicle to his estranged wife's home with that is here in top golf. And then his friend and drove into this bar where he was drinking and making threats. We'll that whip this up the bar again saw that loaded semi automatic hand gun on the suspect. And that was enough for him to call the coughs and thankfully. He did. The police were contacted by someone who heard the defendant say that he wanted to kill his wife and family. And the witness also. Believes this defendant to be norms. He contacted through its local police department at approximately approximately 8 PM. Police responded. Confronted he defended and the defendant was taken into custody without incident. And it doesn't stop there tackle police say they search warrants for McDonald's other homes including a mountain pleasant as well as Great Neck where you live than. More weapons handguns body armor smoke grenades up pepper spray were discovered in those two homes. Police say when they asked one analyst a why he had all this he exercised his right for an attorney. All right now he's facing several charges he's in the Westchester county jail. And we'll be back in front of a judge on Tuesday we're live in Tuckahoe on the being Dolly while channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.