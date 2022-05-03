Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis

In part four of a series, ABC News’ Bob Woodruff learns how the drug fentanyl, used to treat his near-fatal injury in Iraq, nearly killed one of the Army medics who had helped save his life.

